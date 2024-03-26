Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

STZ opened at $270.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.09 and a 200-day moving average of $246.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.05 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

