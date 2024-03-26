Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Raised by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $270.53 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.05 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.