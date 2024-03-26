Cooper Financial Group Acquires 1,735 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

