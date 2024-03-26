Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 13,479 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PK stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 808.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

