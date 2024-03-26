Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

