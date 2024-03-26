Cooper Financial Group Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3,735.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $182.48 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.99 and a 1 year high of $194.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

