Cooper Financial Group Has $76,000 Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after buying an additional 837,166 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 558,869 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 454,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,951,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 852,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCO opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

