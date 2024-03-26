Cooper Financial Group Invests $205,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bunge Global by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,376,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,660 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.70. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

