Cooper Financial Group Invests $219,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 173.60%.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

