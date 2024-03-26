Cooper Financial Group Makes New $211,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.69.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $161.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

