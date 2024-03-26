Cooper Financial Group Makes New $234,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $526.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $511.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $364.88 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

