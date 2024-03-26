Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,780 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 824.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ADT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

