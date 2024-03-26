Cooper Financial Group Purchases 3,491 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Alphabet stock opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.74 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

