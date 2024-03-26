Cooper Financial Group Sells 4,968 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

