Cooper Financial Group Takes $206,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $63.05.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

