CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 2,364 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 367,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 256,544 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 140,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 56,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 75,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NAPR opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

