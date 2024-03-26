CoreCap Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 112.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 231,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.20.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

