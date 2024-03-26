CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $355.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.13 and its 200 day moving average is $306.02. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $355.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

