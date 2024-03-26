CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $160.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

