CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

