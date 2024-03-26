CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWF stock opened at $337.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.56 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.