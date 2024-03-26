CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get KLA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $699.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.11. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.