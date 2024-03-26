CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS BFEB opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

