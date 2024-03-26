CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $121.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.61 and a 12 month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

