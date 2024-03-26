CoreCap Advisors LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.20. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

