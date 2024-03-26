CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

