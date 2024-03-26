CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% in the third quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

IYJ opened at $123.95 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.