CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.71. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.