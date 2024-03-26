CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Southern
In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.
Southern Trading Down 0.0 %
SO stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Southern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.
Southern Company Profile
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 30.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southern Stock Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
