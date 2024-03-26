Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.50. Coro Mining shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 84,487 shares.

Coro Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50.

Coro Mining Company Profile

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

