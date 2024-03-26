Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Trading Down 2.1%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.91 and last traded at C$10.01. Approximately 87,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 105,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$533.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.26 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coveo Solutions Inc. will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

