CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

CSX opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

