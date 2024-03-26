Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Cuentas Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Cuentas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Cuentas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

