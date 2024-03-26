Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lifted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,799,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $287.88 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $297.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

