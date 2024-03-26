CX Institutional Has $194,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $182.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.12 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,798. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

