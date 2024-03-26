CX Institutional Makes New $212,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $551.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $565.12 and its 200 day moving average is $537.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

