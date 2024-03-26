CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Incyte by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 9,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

