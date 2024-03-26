CX Institutional Sells 3,066 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,093. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

