Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.18.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Insider Activity at Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 31,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $3,986,880.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,384,058.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 816,027 shares of company stock valued at $102,761,314 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.17 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.