DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,279.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $134.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $141.54.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.