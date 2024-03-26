De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 2,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
De La Rue Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.
About De La Rue
De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.
