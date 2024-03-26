Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. 19,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 243,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Deep Yellow Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

