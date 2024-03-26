Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.24). 59,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 82,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Devolver Digital Stock Down 1.3 %
About Devolver Digital
Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.
