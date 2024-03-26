DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) Shares Down 6.8%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 54,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 54,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,650,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 31.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.