Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

