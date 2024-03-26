Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

