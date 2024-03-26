Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.75.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

