Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
DOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 410 ($5.18) to GBX 430 ($5.43) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 3,928.57%.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
