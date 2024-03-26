Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $181.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

