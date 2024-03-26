Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

